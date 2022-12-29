…urges community members to stop Open Defecation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS potable and safe water remains a major life sustaining substance, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Thursday, gave hope to Atilo-Oglewu community of Ohimini Local Government of Benue State on assurance of providing technical support on ameliorating their plight to supply potable drinking water that has been absent over the years.

Adamu who was represented by Managing Director of Lower Benue River Development Authority, Engr. Mohammad Adra, gave the assurance at the launch of N1billion water project and the celebration of an Idoma musical icon, Alice Igbe Oklobia.

He told members of the community that his Ministry will put all necessary technical expertise to ensure water is supplied in their community in order to change the narrative by making them have access to clean and safe water.

However, he maintained that as part of the Buhari-led administration’s effort is for Nigerians to have access to water and that is what he has been doing with his team at the Ministry, hence the Ministry developed a roadmap called the ‘Nigeria Water Resources Roadmap’ to address issues affecting provision and access to water supply across the country.

According to the Minister, the Nigeria Water Resources Roadmap has identified alternative sources for funding and delivery of water supply including sanitation basically via partnerships with international development partners, State and local Governments, communities, and other stakeholders.

He said: “I want to confidently state here that the ministry and the authority are willing and ready to assist Atilo-ijaha to alleviate the many years of suffering from the scarcity of water.

“I believe that our interaction will not end in this area alone but will continue even after so that we will be able to determine, in particular, the area of intervention that may be required of the authority and the Ministry, for further necessary action. I want to assure you that as a government, we will do our utmost to ensure that this project succeeds.”

In a related development, the Minister pointed that the government has declared end to Open Defecation across the country by 2025, and currently 100 Local Government Areas have attained that status with Jigawa State currently the only Open Defecation Free, ODF, State in the entire country, and also the recent hosting of the 2022 World Toilet Summit, WTS, in Abuja indicate the seriousness attached to the Open Defecation Free Campaign.

He therefore urged members of Atilo-Oglewu community on stopping Open Defecation practice, which he said will prevent water-borne diseases, contamination of their water sources, and conserve the environment for the benefit of all.