…to supply safe drinking water to over 200,000 people

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS water remains life and timeless importance to all living creatures, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, weekend, commissioned and handed over the 5 million litres per day Patigi Water Supply Project to Kwara State Government.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Kenechukwu Offie.

While commissioning the project, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, said it will supply water to over 200,000 people resident in Patigi town and neighbouring communities.

According to him, the quality of the treated water from the scheme has been subjected to laboratory tests and established to be within national and international standards for drinking water.

He also made it known that some other projects executed by the Buhari-led administration, especially, in the remote areas of the State in recent years, which include the construction of Water Supply Scheme (Solar Powered Borehole Schemes) in Rani Rahmat, Emiworogi and Lille in Patigi LGA, Kanbi and Oloko-Nla in Moro LGA, Offa in Offa LGA, Agbeola-Oro in Oro LGA, Kolofo in Asa LGA, Yawu in Edu LGA, Omu-Aran in Irepodun LGA; and Construction and rehabilitation of 13 Water Points under the COVID-19 WASH Intervention Programme in 8 LGAs, in addition to numerous other water supply schemes constructed by Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in form of constituency projects and other special interventions.

He noted that the Contractor has trained operational staff of Kwara State Water Board on various aspects of running the scheme for the benefit of the teeming Patigi population and urged Kwara State government to ensure proper management and maintenance of the Water Supply Project through its Water Board in order to provide long term service to the people.

He also explaine that the project was executed in two phases; the 1st phase of the project was awarded to Messrs Gilmor Engineering Ltd, and Messrs Yemaq Group Ltd as the Supervising Consultant in December 2012 with about 45 per cent completion rate in 2014.

He added that in order to move the project forward, the second phase was awarded to Messrs CGC Nigeria Ltd in 2019 with Messrs Qiblat Associates as the Supervising Consultant with a completion period of 24 months.

He (Adamu) expressed satisfaction over execution and completion of the Project, which was delivered in June 2022, including the Raw Water Intake Building comprising of 3 Nos. Low lift Pumps, control panels and a Mobile Crane for maintenance; and Conventional treatment plant with a capacity of 5 million liters/day comprising of Aeration tank.

Also the Sedimentation tank and Filtration Gallery;Chemical building comprising of chemical dosing and mixing machines and Post Chlorination injection system; 5 million litres capacity ground clear water concrete storage tank and 100,000 liters overhead tank on 6 meters height stanchion at the headworks were provided in the water supply scheme alongside many more laudable facilities embedded in the water supply project.

In his remarks, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq represented by the Kwara State Commissioner for Water Resources, DR. Abdulmaliq Bashir Mopelola Risikatullahi thanked the Federal Government and the Minister of Water Resources for the laudable project, and noted that the project will relieve the residents of Patigi of the burden of usual perennial water shortage, reduce the influence of waterborne diseases and improve the living standards of the people of the area and its immediate suburbs.

Goodwill message was given by the DMD-CGC, Mr. Fanxiaojing, royal blessings were offered by His Royal Highness, the Etsu of Patigi, Etsu Alhaji Umaru Bologi II, and an overview of the Water Supply Project was given by the Director Water Supply, Federal Ministry of Water Resources Engr Danjuma Madaki.

The high point of the occasion was the official signing of the Patigi Water Supply Project documents and the handing over of the keys and other necessary documents to the Kwara State Government.