By Jimitota Onoyume

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Warri Federal constituency, Delta state, Mr Yabrade Moses has enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure it complies with a Motion of Appeal of Stay of Execution filed on November 29,2022 on matters of who is the candidate of the party for the federal constituency seat.

Yabrade in a statement reminded the electoral body that it had been served , adding that all parties in the suit were also served accordingly. He said Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel was not a candidate of the party for now.

He said the electoral body should not allow itself to be coerced to take actions that will be contrary to the letters and spirit of the law.

He further urged his supporters to be calm , adding that they should continue to campaign for victory of the party in the coming general elections.

” Motion of Appeal of Stay of Execution has been filed in the Court on the 29th of November 2022 . INEC and all party involved, have also been served . INEC should not be coerced by APC, rather it should wait for the Appeal Court judgment. INEC should not allow itself to be misled by APC into another faulty expenditure. Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel is not a candidate yet. All parties should wait for the outcome of the Appeal court. “