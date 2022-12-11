By Charles Kumolu

Warri Council of Chiefs has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to recall the list of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, board nominees recently sent to the Senate, saying it lacks equity and justice.

The council also urged the Senate to reject the list in the interest of national unity, saying Itsekiri ethnic nationality should be considered in the appointment of the top leadership of the board.

Rising from its emergency meeting in Warri, the chiefs in a communique by Chief Robinson Ariyo and Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, said the nomination of the Chairman of the proposed board, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, was unfair to Itsekiri ethnic group. They explained that the ethnic group produces the highest quantum of oil in Delta State.

According to the communique, “the Council completely rejects the nomination of Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and calls on the President to recall the list of nominees to reconsider the applicable statutes and principles particularly in the interest of the overriding objective of national unity, equity and harmonious co-existence and distributive justice; requiring the application of the quantum of contribution.

“The Council calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to invoke and apply the spirit and intent of the relevant and applicable statutes as well as the overriding objective of national unity, equity and harmonious co-existence and the principle of distributive justice and ensure that slots of the Chairman or Managing Director as well as Delta State Representative on the Governing Board of the Niger-Delta Development Commission are guaranteed the people of Delta State in the circumstances.

“The Council calls on the leadership of the National Assembly particularly the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to reject the extant list submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for the screening and approval of the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the reasons advanced above.

“The Council pledges support for all legitimate advocacies by the various pressure groups, individuals and organisations including Itsekiri Leaders of Thought-ILOT, Itsekiri National Youths Council INYC, Ugbarajo Iwere Leaders Foundation-UILF, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, Comrade Ameachi Ognonna and others in their protest against the marginalisation of the people of Itsekiri in particular and Delta State in general arising from the above adumbrated facts.

“The Council completely condemns the continued administration of the Niger-Delta Development Commission without a substantive Governing Board mandated by the applicable statutes.

“That the Council shall do any other thing that is legitimately and reasonably incidental to the actualisation of the purpose above stated.”