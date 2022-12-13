



By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and Member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, was honoured with a prestigious Award, weekend, by a nonprofit making organization, Woman Africa International, WAI, in recognition of her humanitarian services.

Explaining why WAI honoured Hon Onyejeocha with the Award, the Founder and President, WAI, Rev. Ijeoma Emeribe, said her recognition came on the heels of her enormous impact made on both as lawmaker, philanthropist and mother as she passionately ensure that people have comfort and have a sense of belonging.

Emeribe said: “The Prayer Conference/Merit Award agreed to confer on you in recognition of your humanitarian services through effective representation, pursuit for good governance, equal representation, and more importantly for your commitment to the course of Christendom.”

Meanwhile, in responding to the WAI for the Award in recognition of her impact in adding value to lives of Nigerians, Hon. Onyejeocha described the Award as a surprise.

“I don’t know how you find me but one thing I will say is that you should continue with your good works. I thanks you for this award and I want to say God bless you all as gathered here to celebrate women who have been outstanding in their various capacities”, she said.

She also called on women and other Nigerians to “Continue to pray for the country. Do not give up on the country. Pray for our men and our leaders that God should touch their hearts to serve you better, she said.

However, the Federal Lawmaker urged women whose population is massive to use their number to ensure they vote personalities who will meet their yearnings and aspirations in the scheme of things come 2023 general election.

“While you pray, you must conscious of the people you vote to represent you. You must make a choice between people who seek for power just for amass wealth for themselves and those who will represent your interests in government”, she added.

It will be recalled that she was conferred with National Award by President Muhammadu Buhari for her service to the country and people of her constituency.