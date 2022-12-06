Vyootopia has partnered with former Chelsea FC legend, Mikel Obi to actualise their mutual corporate vision to discover, inspire and empower new sports talents in the Vyootopia Mission89 Africa Digital Sports Conference scheduled to take place on the 8th of December 2022 at Wave Beach, Lagos.

Taking the mission further, Vyootopia has also partnered with Mission89 – a research, education, and advocacy organisation that fights to prevent the exploitation and trafficking of young athletes around the world through social and economic transformation; the event will trigger conversations and actionable plans to safeguard youths from human trafficking and irregular migration in and through sports.

According to Jide Taiwo of Folio Media Group, owners of Vyootopia, “Football and music are leading channels for the expressions of talent, passion and creativity in ways that showcase Africa and the richness of our brilliant, multicultural heritage. We are a richly diverse continent of tribes, tongues and talents and when we have a melting pot of shared commonalities and goals such as Vyootopia represents, the overarching outcome can only be a boost for the social, economic and cultural equity of the continent. Vyootopia will unify, entertain and deliver an unparalleled experience during this World Cup”

Vyootopia Festival is an annual multi-cultural festival, connecting thousands of sports enthusiasts and relevant stakeholders through sports, music, education, and creative expression. This years’ programme of events include: The African Digital Sports Conference which holds on Thursday, December 8. The conference brings together stakeholders in the local sports industry in Africa, to interrogate the issues around the sustainable development of the sports industry and how the growth will bring added value to increase prospects for African Youths.

The Vyootopia & Mission89 #NotInOurGame Ball Juggle Challenge Campaign takes place from 8th – 10th of December 2022. Leveraging the build-up to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the interdisciplinary campaign will use sport to increase public awareness of child trafficking, equip communities with knowledge, and encourage 10 million young people around the world, including influencers and athletes of all sports and abilities, to participate in the #NotInOurGame Ball Juggling Campaign with $1,000 to be won.

Commenting on the initiative, Lerina Bright, the Executive Director of Mission89 said “The #NOTINOURGAME initiative has been involved in a variety of awareness-raising activities over the past few years to draw attention to the alarming fact that children are being trafficked in and through sports. To raise awareness of the problem, Mission 89 is making use of the interest generated by the impending World Cup. We believe that Vyootopia will be an excellent platform to activate the campaign to engage young people in a fun way while working to reduce their vulnerability to becoming victims.”

Also, the ‘Not in our Game Fitness Activation’ with popular fitness Guru Kemen will hold on Friday, December 9, 2022.

The ‘Not in our Game 5 Aside Beach football match’ holds the same day featuring grassroots footballers.

Finally, to celebrate the closing of another successful year while activating Mission89 NIOG Campaign, there will be a Wakanow Afroterra Concert which is billed to hold on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

These activities will take place at Wave Beach, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.