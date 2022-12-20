.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The General Theophilus Danjuma led Victims Support Fund, VSF, has blamed the worsening food inflation in the country on violent attacks and displacement of the farming communities in Benue and Taraba states.

The Chairperson, VSF Benue State Emergency Support Programme, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji who stated this during the routine distribution of food items including rice, beans, maize, soybeans, salt, seasoning, sugar, vegetable oil, palm oil and other condiments to over 1,000 displaced households in Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of state noted that the displacement of the farmers was already impacting food security in the country.

She lamented that 21 out of 23 LGAs of Benue State had come under such attacks leading to the displacement of farmers saying, “we have been able to touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of families across Benue State where 21 out 23 LGAs have been overrun by all manner of violent attacks.

“The country is feeling the impact, we are seeing rising inflation in the cost of food and it is majorly because farmers in Benue and Taraba States are displaced and are unable to farm.”

The Chairperson announced that the ongoing food distribution for the month of December which commenced on 18th marked the completion of the six months distribution exercise which commenced in June, 2022.

She said, “As we complete the food distribution after the rigorous six months process, we are now moving fully into the economic empowerment in a sustainable way. We are going into supporting farmers, giving them farm inputs and farm implements. We are going to buy tractor, we are going to be giving out seedlings and fertilizer, we are going to support those who want to go into skilled professions like tailoring and hairdressing as well as others who want to go into vocational skill training. We are going to be investing in sustainable economic empowerment of the young women and men.”

renovating Primary Healthcare Centres in some LGAs including Bonta, Konshisha LGA in zone A while in zone B, the rehabilitation of Naka Waterworks which was moribund for five years is ongoing and will be completed and commissioned in February 2023. It will be providing 100,000 cubic metres of water on a daily basis across 50 fetching points in the entire community.

“Also in zone B, the shelter project construction is ongoing at Ortese IDP camp in Guma LGA which will be completed by December 31, 2022.”

She said as part of the economic empowerment programme, volunteer teachers in the IDP camps would be selected and supported with stipends and instructional materials; “but that is after we have done comprehensive monitoring and evaluation of this entire project to see where the loopholes are. We have identified our challenges already and we are working on them to make sure that the value of the programme is commensurate with the quantum of resources that were allocated for the programme in terms of transparency, accountability and integrity of the entire process which the organisation and our Chairman Gen. TY Danjuma stand for.”

While commending Gen. Danjuma for the far reaching intervention in the lives of IDPs and challenged persons in the country, Mrs. Akerele-Ogunsiji disclosed that the VSF would n January 2023 hold consultative and community assessment meetings with Benue people to know their needs for further interventions.

Some of the beneficiaries of the intervention in Ado LGA including, Rashila Mohammed from Etenyi community, Francis Ochi from Orewo and Ezekiel Ogbu from Ulayi who said they were displaced by suspected Fulani herdsmen lauded VSF for supporting them in the last six months.