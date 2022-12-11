Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As political activities continue to steam up ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, to cast their votes for patriotic individuals who would redeem the country and not for political parties.

The Governor gave the charge while addressing delegates at this year’s annual convention of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries, ANEM, held at the IBB Square Makurdi, with the theme, “Fresh Oil International Convention.”

He pointed out that the country was embroiled in multiple socio-economic and security challenges hence there was the compelling need for Christians to rise up to vote, and not according to political affiliation but for leaders with the interest of the nation at heart.

The Governor said, “the 2023 election is going to be different. We shall not be foolish enough to vote according to political parties. We shall vote in 2023 according to the election. Nobody should fool you.”

“You must save your future and that of your children. You must save the future of those going to Church, you can save the Churches. Vote for the candidate of your choice but let it be someone who will not work against you tomorrow. Don’t vote according to political parties. Let them not deceive us again.

“In 2023 we don’t just need a President, we need someone who will deliver us from insecurity, economic woes, diminishing social life, corruption and all those things that are pulling us apart, because protecting the future of the country is key to our collective development.”

While warning Christians not to allow themselves to be deceived by those who do not mean well for the country, the Governor said “you must not be carried away by all kinds of falsehood, tricks and lies and deceit by those who do not mean well for us. Let nobody deceive you to vote against the collective interest of our nation. Pray to God and vote for the right candidates and I believe that God will answer us.”

The Governor also solicited the prayers of Christians to carry on in the daunting task of leading the state, noting that although it was not easy standing firm for the interest of his people, he believed that with prayers, he would not be deterred.

Addressing the gathering, General Overseer of ANEM, Archbishop Yiman Orkwar who noted that the country was in its “trying moment as a nation” challenged Christians to be vigilant and prayerful to uphold the nation.

Lamenting the state of the nation, the cleric said, “we have become fugitives in our land because of the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of our people, but we must rise up in defence of our faith and protection of our people.”

While commending Governor Ortom for what he described as his “relentless commitment to the cause of the gospel and humanity even in the face of intimidation and threats to your life” Archbishop Orkwar urged the Governor not to give up assuring that the Church was standing with him in prayers.