A renowned cleric, Prophet Samuel Olu-Alo has warned Nigerians against vote trading, voting along ethnic and religious line in the 2023 general election, urging them to vote according to their conscience.

Prophet Alo who is the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, said engaging in vote buying will further impoverish the people.

The cleric who lamented that some politicians are fond of not delivering their electioneering promises to the people who elected them into office said good ones will replace them if the electorate vote with their conscience.

The man of God also advised the government at all levels to invest in sports as an avenue to take the youths off the streets and shore up their internally generated revenue (IGR).

He spoke in Ido Ekiti, headquarters of Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti state at the weekend, during the ministry’s annual support programme for youths, students, widows, and the aged.

At the event, food items, clothing materials, and cash were presented to over 1000 aged and widows while some SS3 students from public and private schools were given money to pay their WAEC fees.

Prophet Alo through his Adamimogo Outreach also constructed multi-million naira solar-powered industrial boreholes and presented same to the community to provide potable water for the people.

He said, “These are some of the things the politicians should be doing for the people who voted them into positions to have something to make reference to when they are seeking reelection or the completion of their tenure.

“Since I arrived in my community a few days ago, I have been going around even to schools to see what they have done here, but I couldn’t identify any tangible thing that anybody can use to campaign.

“But is our people that I will like to admonish just like I said in Lagos a week ago, that they should vote for their conscience and not for a person who will only give them food for just one day but will make them go hungry for four years.

“So my advice to the people of Ekiti and Nigeria at large is to vote for their conscience and not for religion, ethnicity, big names, personality, or money bags. They should also vote for people who can be of help to them, better their lots and that of their communities”.

Addressing journalists, after a football match between Ido Ekiti All Stars FC and his football Club, Adamimogo FC, he stressed the need for the government and the well to invest more in sporting activities for the sake of Nigerian youths.

“Through sports millions of teeming unemployed youths could be meaningfully engaged. And some of the direct effects of this is that crimes will reduce to the barest minimum, the economy will be boosted, and through that government can generate more revenue”.

Also, speaking at the event, the Chairman of, Ido Development Council, Afolabi Olurotimi described Prophet Olu Alo as a true son of the soil who has been using his God-given resources to develop the community.

“The community really appreciates what he has been doing for the people present and those he had done in the past. He built a modern library for the community, made donations towards the building of the community civic center, awarded scholarships to students and material and financial supports for the aged, and widows”.

The Matron of the ministry, Deaconess Modupe Ogunbusuyi commended the cleric’s passion to help and assist the poor and the needy.

“It is not only here in Ekiti State that he is doing he has been putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in other parts of the country and across the globe”.

A member of the ministry, Mrs. Racheal Afolabi said it is only God that can reward the man of God for all he has been doing for the people.

“God will continue to provide for him the more, blesses him and his family”.