Nnewi Central Vigilante Group in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has rescued a middle-aged woman, who was abducted by kidnappers in the state.

The woman, identified as Ogedimma Ndubisi was said to be abducted at Coscharis bus stop, along Ozubulu Road, Akamili – Umudim, Nnewi on Thursday, November 1.

Read also: Gunmen kidnap Ondo monarch

The abduction was said to have occurred in the evening hours when she was waiting for a commercial vehicle to convey her home after work.

But, the woman was said to have regained freedom precisely a month after being kidnapped on Thursday.

She gained her freedom from the kidnapper’s den after the vigilante group’s intervention and successful operation.

The Chief Security Officer of the Nnewi community, Chief Maduka Atuenyi, confirmed the development.

“The kidnappers targeted the woman when she closed from work, and kidnapped her. She was waiting for a vehicle to convey her home.

While she was still waiting at the bus stop, three men armed with guns, came down from a sports utility vehicle, forced her into their vehicle, tied her up, and drove off.

“When vigilante operatives from the Nnewi Central Vigilante Group were alerted, they pursued the suspected kidnappers. When their vehicle fell into a ditch, they abandoned their victim and fled.”

The victim commended the security operatives for their gallantry and thanked God for rescuing her from the kidnappers.

RELATED NEWS