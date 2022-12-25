Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has wished Nigerians Christians including his foremost political opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party a merry Christmas.

Tinubu, in a video message, shared via his verified Twitter handle, advised his opponents to join hands in moving the country forward irrespective of their political affiliations. May the joy and great gift of this Christmas be the renewed hope that we can and will forge a better Nigeria with the help and guidance of Almighty God above.



May God bless Nigeria.



Merry Christmas to all!

The APC presidential candidate said that all hands must be on deck to move the country forward.

According to him, political affiliation must not prevent he and his opponents from contributing their quota to the national development.

Tinubu said, “On this special day, I stretch forth my hand in fraternal affection and great joy to Christians and all who join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Thus, I say merry Christmas to the farmer, the student, the labourer, the artisan, the professional, the entertainer, the teacher, the police officer, the market women, the soldier and to all Nigerians.

“I also extend my wishes for a good and happy Christmas to my political opponents. No matter our political differences, we are all Nigerians and we must move this nation forward.”

The APC presidential candidate, urged Nigerians to let the hope symbolised by the season of celebration herald the renewed hope in the Nigeria of our dreams.

He said, “May the joy and great gift of this Christmas be the renewed hope that we can and will forge a better Nigeria with the help and guidance of Almighty God above. May God bless Nigeria. Merry Christmas to all.”

Many Christians across the globe celebrate the year 2022 Christmas on Sunday, December 25.

Christmas is a period of spiritual uplift and moment to share lover and spread the teachings of Christ.