By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by unknown gunmen in his Minna residence, the Niger State Capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night, just as the suspected assailants were said to have trailed the Senator who is seeking his second term into the Senate in 2023 from Abuja to his residence along the popular old Alheri Clinic road, Tunga area in Minna.

Unknown to the assailants, Senator Musa had returned to Abuja in the afternoon before they invaded the house in the night. The horrendous attempt to kill Sen. Sani Musa,a dear friend and brother of mine, a leading member of the APC and one of the Directors in the Tinubu/Shettima PCC in his home this evening by 9 well-armed, bloodthirsty and violent assassins is despicable.

Although the state police command was yet to issue a statement on the development as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the suspected assailants secured the services of two people, fully armed and in Military uniform who accompanied them to the residence of the Senator at about 8:00pm.

According to the source, the two suspects in Military uniform had mounted surveillance at the entrance gate to the Senator’s house while the four others in civilian dresses entered the house after they had identified themselves to the Policemen at the gate that they were from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Abuja on a search mission.

According to a source close to the Senator’s house, the suspects had told the policemen at the gate that they received information that there were stockpiled arms and ammunition, including some foreign currencies in the Senator’s house.

They immediately dispossessed the Policemen of their mobile phones, attempting to enter the house before luck ran out of them when information got to a close ally of the Senator who is the Special Adviser to Governor Sani Bello on political matter, Alhaji Nma Kolo that some armed men had stormed the Senator’s house.

On receiving the distress call, the governor’s aide immediately alerted the APC Governorship Candidate in the state, Alhaji Umar Bago who mobilized and bravely stormed the house that night where the suspects were rounded up.

It was also gathered that the suspects had lodged in a hotel in Minna ahead of the attack on the law maker’s house as the motive for the action was still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Saturday’s episode is the second of such attack on the Senator Musa ‘a house targeting him. The first was attack in his Minna residence and that was about two years ago when some armed men, in a similar manner invaded his residence but did not meet him.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar who confirmed the incident, said that the Police was on top of the situation and some arrests have been made to that effect.

He however appealed to the public to remain calm, saying that further details on the incident would be made public by the Police.