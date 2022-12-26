Ronaldo with his baby and his Rolls Royce gift.

By Ada Osadebe

Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has gifted him a Rolls Royce for Christmas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

The mother of five kids, shared the video on Instagram page on Monday, showing Ronaldo spending time with his family, while surprising him with a brand-new Rolls Royce, which is likely worth over £250,000.

She wrote,” A magic Christmas night, Os amoooo.”Gracias Santaaaa .”

Recently, Ronaldo broke another record by reaching 500 million Instagram followers, becoming the first to achieve this milestone.

He is currently the social media user with the highest number of followers, as a result