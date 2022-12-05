Supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri on Monday clashed at Chatham House in London.

Recall Tinubu was billed to speak at Chatham house on Monday as regards his presidential ambition.

Prior to his arrival, supporters of the party converged carrying placards in support of their candidate while awaiting his presence.

In a viral video, Omokri could be seen joining the crowd, shouting “Tinubu” while supporters of the party chanted ‘for president’.

Moment Reno Omokri, Tinubu supporters clash in London



