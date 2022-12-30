By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, pays a visit to former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Adebayor.

Recall a viral video of him surfaced online recently, showing the singer being carried in a coffin on stage.

In a recent development, Portable was seen exchanging pleasantries with Adebayor at his residence.

In the clip, Portable could not contain his joy upon meeting Adebayo, while he entertained everyone’s ears with his manner of speech and slangs.

He said, “I dey with Adebayor. Kala, ma re rin. I dey with international footballer. No be all those akparo footballer wey never chop.

“You don collect cup? You don collect award? Akoi grace, Adebayor. Akoi mercy. Anybody wey pray for your downfall go fall.”