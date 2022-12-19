Stakeholders of the Labour Party, LP in Southern Kaduna have endorsed the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the LP governorship candidate in the State, Jonathan Asake.

The stakeholders and party supporters declared the support at a sensitisation rally and meeting held in Kafanchan the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state during the weekend.

Southern Kaduna stakeholders yesterday endorsed HE Peter Obi's candidacy. Nice thanks to our Southern Kaduna Brothers and Sisters. #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/Cx7kmHP2ni— Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) December 18, 2022

The supporters also vowed to give them block votes in the 2023 general elections.

They described Obi as the best candidate for the presidential seat.

According to the Labour Party supporters, Obi has the capacity to rescue the country from its security and socioeconomic challenges.

The stakeholders vowed not to vote for the PDP as they have done in the past 23 years.

They accused the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of never showing empathy to them despite the series of attacks in the area.

According to Asake, who is the former President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, the endorsement is a loud statement of the mood of the people in southern Kaduna, who are yearning for a more responsive, empathic, and humane leadership that will tackle challenges facing the zone and Kaduna in general.