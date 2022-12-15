Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, rewards lucky winners in the Verve GoodLife Promo in partnership with First Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Union Bank, UBA, FCMB, Fidelity, and Access Bank. 10 customers have won ₦1 million each, 200 customers have won N20,000 each and thousands of customers have won cashbacks.

The GoodLife Promo 3.0 rewards Verve cardholders with exciting prizes and the more a customer transacts with their Verve cards, the more their chances of winning and getting rewarded for their loyalty.

At the recently concluded prize presentation ceremonies, Mr Ayanwale Kayode – a Verve cardholder from FCMB Oshogbo won ₦1million Naira and was exhilarated. Also, Evelyn James, a Zenith Bank Verve cardholder got presented with ₦1million Naira in Lagos; as well as Mary Dunah, a UBA Verve cardholder, Abel Ovuri, a Union Bank Verve cardholder and Halima Osu, an Ecobank Verve cardholder who were all winners and present at the respective Banks for the prize presentation ceremonies.

Verve is geared towards exciting customers with the GoodLife experience while providing secure payments across different touch points, such as the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online/WEB platforms.

Speaking on the recently concluded prize presentation ceremony, Chidi Oluaoha, Group Head, Growth Marketing Payment tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch reiterated the brand’s commitment to the development of an inclusive payment ecosystem across the African market that supports growth and economic development while ensuring Verve cardholders are constantly rewarded for their loyalty.

Oluaoha also encouraged cardholders to actively transact with their Verve cards to be amongst the 10 more lucky millionaires to emerge, 100 customers will also be winning a ₦200,000 worth of shopping spree, 200 customers can still win N20,000 each and thousands of customers will be enjoying cashbacks on their spends when they make transactions with their Verve cards.

It is the “Ember Season”, and there will be less fret for Verve cardholders to think about the extra spending that comes with the season, because there are so many rewarding prizes up for grabs. It is time for Verve cardholders to get a shopping cart and clear out their Wishlist ahead of the holidays.

For three consecutive years, Verve has continued to reward loyal cardholders through its National Consumer Promo and commits to innovative and value bound services at all times.

Promo now extends to January 6th, 2023, and the more a customer Transacts with their Verve Card on POS, ATM or WEB, the more their chances of winning. New customers are encouraged to ask their Banks for a Verve card today or reactivate their expired Verve cards.

The GoodLife Promo aligns with Verve’s identity as a brand that takes into recognition the lifestyle needs of consumers and ensuring that Verve cardholders do not only get to experience a seamless and convenient payment but also to give them a share of the GoodLife.