By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Veritas University, Abuja, has won the 2022 edition of the All African Universities Debate, beating over 100 other public and private universities across the African continent that contested in the highly rated African debate tournament.

The Roman Catholic established and funded university, located in Bwari, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, won the revered debate tournament when the performances of its delegates to the just concluded event held in Stratford University Nairobi, in Kenya, were adjudged the best.

The Vice Chancellor of Veritas University Abuja, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, who announced the development at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, said the university which came first after beating over a hundred other universities from different parts of Africa, “will now represent Africa in the Intercontinental Debate in New York on April 1, 2023 and World Universities Debate in Madrid, Spain in June 2023, respectively.”

“It was another landslide victory for the Veritas University Debate Society as it wades its way through the over 100 debate teams across Africa to emerge champion at the just concluded 14th African University Debate Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

“The finals which saw Veritas University Debate Society to the top held on Tuesday 15th December, 2022.

“It was a stiff competition between debate clubs comprising public and private universities across the length and breadth of Africa among which were; the University of Ghana, Kwameh Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Strathmore University, Alex Ekwueme University, to mention but a few.

“Kwameh Nkrumah University of Science and Technology followed Veritas University closely in the second position while the University of Ghana made it to the third position.

“By this victory, Veritas University Debate Society is the first to bring the African Debate Trophy to Nigeria.

“Veritas University Debate Society would represent Nigeria at the 43rd edition of the Madrid World Universities Debate Championship which would hold from December 27th 2022 to January 4th 2023 in Spain,” he said.

The participation of Veritas University Debate Society, in the All African Universities Debate, followed its earlier emerged as the winner in the 2022 edition of the Uyo City Open Debate Championship which was held from 19 -23rd May 2022 at the University of Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, from where it defeated clubs from University of Calabar, University of Lagos, University of Ilorin and twenty others to qualify for the African tournament.

The Vice Chancellor of Veritas University Abuja, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku in an overwhelming excitement, stated that “despite the challenges confronting tertiary education, a remarkable feat like this coming from the private sector, is a giant stride in salvaging the nation’s education system thereby retaining its place as the giant of Africa.”