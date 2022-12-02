…. Laments spate of suicides in the country

By Juliet Umeh

One of the foremost telecommunications service providers, 9mobile has said it is promoting the cause of mental health because a lot of Nigerians are becoming more suicidal.

The telco which was one of the major sponsors of the 2022 Vanguard Mental Health Summit said that it will continue to support causes which are dear to them in order to impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians.

In her remarks during the event, the Public Relation Lead of the Telco, Chineze Amanfo said that the significance of mental health and well-being is never-ending and a continuous conversation. She said 9mobile will continue to raise awareness and educate the public through advocacy about the significance of maintaining general well-being and increasing productivity.

Speaking on what the telco has been doing to promote mental health in Nigeria.

Amanfo said: “During COVID-19, we discussed with our agency partners, and came up with the idea of the mental health series or a health talk series.

“We had to concentrate on mental health because there were a lot of incidents of people jumping into third mainland bridge and people have become more suicidal.

“So, my management bought the idea and said that as long as it is impactful.

We started up the mental health series early last year. And, the idea was to break it down in very simple terms using the popular social media platform. We have had five series so far.

“So when vanguard approached us, saying we have seen what you are doing in this space, it was only natural for us to jump on it.

“We will continue to support causes which are dear to us and then impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians because the mental health series we started is beyond Nigeria,” Amanfo said.

Also, the Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, once said sound mental health is critical to the overall well-being of an individual.

He said, “Mental health is one issue that needs to constantly be on the health front burner because of its impact on human lives. “As a customer-centric brand that cares about the wellbeing of Nigerians, we are doing what we can to increase awareness through advocacy and ensure that the conversation around mental health is sustained, hence the need for the 9mobile Health Talk Series.

