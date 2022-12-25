.

-free fuel to all commercial motorists in the state

In the spirit of Christmas, Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved for All Imo City Transport commercial (ICT) bus drivers and Commercial Motorcycle (OKADA) riders operating in Imo State to proceed to Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square (Former Heroes Square) on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, by 7:00 am to collect free fuel tickets.

In the same vein, the Governor approved free buses from Lagos to Imo state for Imolites.

This is part of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s effort in putting smiles on the faces of Imo state commercial bus drivers and Okada operators this season as a result of the Hike in Fuel Pump Prices.