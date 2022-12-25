.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday called on Christians all over the country to pray for a hitch-free 2023 general election.

The Governor stated this in his Christmas Message to the people of Ebonyi State.

“I urge you also to pray especially for a peaceful and hitch-free General Election coming shortly next year.”

Umahi described Christmas as a “time of spiritual reflection on the important functions of the Christian faith and a time of reconciliation and salvation. It is a time we demonstrate the significance of the love of our saviour, Jesus Christ who was born to save the world from sin and sorrow.”

According to him: “It is with the joy of heart that I felicitate with the good people of Ebonyi State on this Christmas season set apart by Christians all over the world to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Indeed, the inspirational times and life of our Lord Jesus on earth, the dominion of His sacred kingship and the glory of His majesty are manifestations of the gains of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ which we celebrate.

“The purpose of the Christmas celebration is to commemorate the fact that God loves us and is with us all the time. Christmas is a time of spiritual reflection on the important functions of the Christian faith and a time of reconciliation and salvation. It is a time we demonstrate the significance of the love of our saviour, Jesus Christ who was born to save the world from sin and sorrow.

” I, therefore, commend you to the perfect purpose of Christmas celebration and urge you to use the opportunity of this season to share the joy of God’s loving-kindness to Ebonyi State, His mercies that led us thus far as a people and His grace that has kept us on track despite the challenges that confront our society today.

“I convey the happy Christmas wishes to all our brothers and sisters both those spending their Christmas in our dear State and those celebrating the season outside the shores of the State.

“I urge you all to continue to pray for a united Nigeria where the love of our Nation reigns above religious and tribal considerations. May God continue to bless and prosper you as you celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“I wish you all Merry Christmas and please accept always, the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of the government of Ebonyi State.”