By Biodun Busari

American rapper, Kanye West’s downfall continues as the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has withdrawn an honourary doctorate awarded to him.

The school said the decision on Thursday was based on the consequence of West’s anti-Semitic remarks against Black and Jewish people, CNN reports.

SAIC said in a statement that “the School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities.

“Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree,” it added.

The 45-year-old star was awarded the honourary doctorate in 2015, in recognition of his contributions to art and culture.

Following his provocative statements, a group called Against Hate at SAIC launched a Change.org petition calling for the award to be rescinded, saying it would be harmful to allow it to stand.

“Regardless of his contribution prior to the receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimise hatred and violence,” SAIC said.

“This harm impacts the artists, designers and scholars affiliated to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and their values of justice, compassion, and free expression without hatred.”

According to an update shared on the petition page Thursday, SAIC President Elissa Tenny wrote in a letter that West’s remarks are “disgusting and condemnable” and have been “painful for our entire community.”

“This was a difficult decision to make, and one that has been deliberated thoroughly,” Tenny wrote, adding that this marked the first time in the school’s 80-year history that a degree has been revoked.