Pic during the donation in lpele community, Ondo state.

…He has put smiles on our faces times without numbers- Quarter Heads

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Relief came for the residents of Ipele Community, in Owo council area of Ondo state, this festive season , as a United States of America (USA) based medical practitioner, Dr. Olutoyin Abitoye, donated over 2000 bags of rice to the community.

The residents were full of praises to the donor for his philanthropic gestures and immeasurable impact on the community.

Speaking on behalf of the quarters heads in the community , the Head of Ilana quarters, Chief Johnson Oluwoye, described the gestures of Abitoye as unequal in the community.

Oluwoye said that the exercise has become an annual ritual enjoyed by the people, to share the joy of Christmas and New Year with the vulnerable

According to him “the yearly donation was to designed by the donor to cushion the effect of the growing global economic recession which has adversely affected the capacities of average Nigerians to put food on their tables.

” The people of Ipele Community never expected anything of such from him, he has put smiles on the faces of the people times without numbers, particularly at this season, though he has been doing it but it was a big surprise to me at this very period because of the economy of the country.

“I want to call on others to come home and do same by helping people out of hunger. We also call on them to join hands with the leaders of the community to develop this town, we have not witness any development in last few years, we need to join hands to develop this town”

Speaking during the ceremony, a former member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Dairo, said ” this gesture is unparalleled, here is a man who is not in government and this is not the first time he’s been doing this and we know how things are very expensive now, especially rice.

“What he has done is not on party basis, he distributed it to the youths, women, men, Christian, Muslim and I am sure we have over 2000 families in this community that would benefit from this gestures. We will continue to pray for him that he will live long because he’s man with golden heart.

“What we are doing today is one of the ways of giving back to society by Dr. Abitoye. When you look around, you will see the level of hunger in the society, but he has found a way to cushion the effects of hunger by providing food to the people.

“My advice to other individuals in the society or community is to find a way of putting smiles to the faces of the people. So, I encourage them to do the little they can do to help alleviate poverty and hunger in the land.”

“Others who have the ability should emulate him because people are really suffering at this particular time. Even if it is not up to this, i will implore them to do the little they have capacity to do.

One of the beneficiary, Akin Lawrence, described the gesture as laudable.

Lawrence said that ” He has been doing it for a very long time, four consecutive years, even during COVID-19 period.

“He is giving out 2000 bags to 2000 household in Ipele this Christmas and it is not political. Every household will be entitled to the rice irrespective of their political or religion affiliations.

“He is giving out to all the eight quarters of the community, the Muslim, Christian community, the youths and as well as the opinion leaders.

“There is hunger in the land and many family will need this kind of support and it will be a good things to put smiles on their faces this Xmas.

Lawrence added that “If we have two or more people extending this kind of gestures to the people of this community, it will affect our community positively, especially the indigent and the less privileged in the community”