The Urhobo Youth Council worldwide has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oberevwori, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party in Delta state.

This was made known by the President, Comrade Godspower Enerho when he led other executives and members of the council to the candidate at his residence in Warri, Delta state.

In his speech, the president noted that following the advent of democratic rule since 1999, it has been the tradition of the council to collectively decide from among the contending parties and candidates who to support.

He further noted that once the decision is reached, it is usual for them to embark on community tour to towns and villages within the Delta Central Senatorial District to galvanise support for their choice and this time, the youths have unequivocally thrown their support to the MORE AGENDA which the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate represents.

This he said they do, not for pecuniary gains but in the interest of the Urhobo youths and the state at large which informs why they do not request financial mobilisation from the candidate.

“We are here on behalf of Urhobo youths worldwide to reassure you of our commitment to the MORE AGENDA.

We are strongly convinced that you represent the interest of Deltans and the Urhobo nation, particularly the youths, more than anyone else right now.

As a group, we’ll do everything legally possible to ensure a resounding victory come 2023. We have a host of activities lined up including taking the campaign to all relevant stakeholders beginning with our royal fathers and those in the rural communities.

In the coming days, you and the entire Deltans will begin to see our impact and be rest assured that it will be very meaningful.

Once again, accept the assurances of our utmost commitment to the MORE AGENDA”. He said.

A very elated Sheriff who could not hide his joy thanked the youths for their kind consideration and reassured them of his commitment to bringing development and opportunities to the state and all category of persons irrespective of tongue and creed.

“I sincerely thank you for this gesture. I consider it a debt which I shall repay with all round development of our state.

I came with the slogan “MORE.” Yes, I am very serious about my word. Delta will see more development, more employment, and more of all the important things we need as a state”.

The candidate further noted that achieving victory in 2023 requires the work and support of all who believe in the MORE AGENDA.