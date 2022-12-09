By Jimitota Onoyume

Urhobo youths have berated former president Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Joe Omene over his recent attack on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

President Urhobo Youth Council, Abuja chapter and ex agitator , Gen Peter Aghogho said it was unfortunate that Chief Omene could make such unfounded statements against Omo-Agege.

He wondered why Omene would accuse Omo-Agege of being a betrayal and a self centred politician without any clear instance (s) to substantiate such allegations .

“If there is anyone who wants to call Ovie Omo-Agege Worse politician, certainly not him Chief Joe Omene. I do not see who can be more of a betrayal.

“Chief Omene’s pain arises from the fact that the Distinguish Senator Ovie Omo -Agege disappointed him when he thought Ovie Omo-Agege will join him to cause havoc with Federal might to achieve his selfish motive.

“Is it not shameful for Omene to start saying Omo- Agege will be worse than Okowa if Omo-Agege becomes Governor?

“His frustration boils down to the fact that Sen. Ovie Omo -Agege refuse to join him fight Olorogun Moses Taiga, the immediate past Urhobo Progress Union President General.

“Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is the best we can have as Governor come 2023. I enjoin all well meaning Deltans to join Force with Omo- Agege to salvage our dear state. Let’s distance ourselves from Omene’s hate and be focus in voting for Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of Delta State.”