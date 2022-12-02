Umukoro has been honored with a Pragmatic Leadership Award by the Citizens Focus News in a brief ceremony held at the Headquarters, Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

Voke Wilson, Special Assistant to the President, Urhobo Progress Union, Youth Wing, on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement to news men on Thursday:

Comr Fidelis Ogar, who read the citation said Comr Umukoro is being honored because of his outstanding leadership pattern in advocating, supporting, and protecting the rights of the Youths and not only those from the Urhobo extraction which he primarily represents.

“Comrade, over the years, we have heard and witnessed your sterling and unbeatable performance in the advocacy for good governance which have yielded results, we have watched how you selflessly stand in the gap for others, and become a voice to the voiceless.

Accepting the Award, Comr Umukoro Kelly Efemena spoke on his unwavering commitment and contribution to societal growth through intellectual advocacy.

“This award is a morale booster for me and I know is an application to do more. I promised to continue to do my best in guiding and counseling our youths on the best way to go.

This award also has taught me that even when nobody is there we must do what is right as many persons are watching us unknowingly to us. We must bring out of best in serving Humanity, Umukoro stated.

