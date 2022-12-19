By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria who doubles as the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States, Dr Raymond Edoh has bagged the 2022 Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria award.

The award ceremony took place in Ikeja Lagos, St. Leo’s Hall, with the theme: “G.R.E.E.N – Get Ready! Enfranchise Every Nigerian is her Biennial Dinner and Awards Night.”

Edoh, who spoke with journalists after the award presentation, thanked the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria for the National recognition.

He said, “Nigerian youths are my heroes and heroines. Time without number, they have proven that with my little support. Honestly, it has encouraged me to keep helping them the little way I can.

“We are all youths, we know the situation in the country at the moment and we all need such encouragements, we need people by our side who believe in us, who can tell us, you can make it and the rest. I still wish to state it clearly that I dedicate this award to the Nigerian youths. I can’t love them less.”

Earlier, Edoh while speaking on the topic, “Enlightening youth to the vast electoral system in Nigeria: Fostering unity and love through vote & Promoting the right to vote and effective participation towards the election”, as the keynote speaker, said, young people’s active contributions can bring democratic values to life, leading to the overturning of authoritarian practices.

“In countries where young people have led protests that have forced authoritarian regimes from power, they are likely to feel significant frustration if they are not included in new formal decision-making procedures. This can destabilize democratization and accelerate conflict dynamics.

“Now, the disadvantages of youths’ exclusiveness in the political process can lead to the following changes as it has to do with Nation building.

“Diminished trust in democratic processes and institutions: Electoral violence reproduces repressive and non-democratic power structures including patriarchal repression in the institutional space.

“It doesn’t only diminish trust in democratic processes, it undermines the quality of democracy both directly (repressing/killing voters, candidates, etc) and indirectly (limited inclusive participation) as well as through public perceptions of legitimacy. In some contexts, elections have already become synonymous with trouble and danger. Such associations have devastating effects on trust in democratic processes and institutions.

“Economic implications; Elections are the largest administrative undertakings in democratic societies, and consequently the costs associated with elections may represent a major financial burden. In some cases, governments are unable to finance elections and depend on international electoral assistance. In addition, electoral competition and election monitoring involve significant expenditures for political parties and domestic and international monitoring groups.

“Election-related violence will not only squander those resources but will further cause destruction of local communities and infrastructure with numerous negative economic and developmental consequences, both direct and indirect.

“We are experiencing a heated time in our country. Contention and anger are prevalent on social media, news, and sadly in some of our hearts,” Edoh explained.

He added that: “Now, fostering unity and love through a vote; The key to love as regards the electoral process is constitutional patriotism. We have to remain united by and through the Constitution, regardless of our ideological disagreements. Loyalty to established law instead of temporary “allies” is one of the best ways to love our adversaries above political interest as we seek unity in diversity.

“For the right to participate in public affairs, voting rights and the right of equal access to public service is reproduced through the right to self-determination, freedom of information and expression, freedom of association and freedom of assembly.

“This emphasises the relationship between the rights recognised in Article 25 and other rights, including. Voter education and registration campaigns are necessary to ensure the effective exercise of article 25 rights by an informed community.

“Freedom of expression, assembly and association are essential conditions for the effective exercise of the right to vote and must be fully protected.

“State reports should describe the rules governing the right to vote, and the application of those rules in the period covered by the report. State reports should also describe factors which impede citizens from exercising the right to vote and the positive measures which have been adopted to overcome these factors.”