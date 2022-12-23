.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji has summoned some Medical personnel attached to the state government-owned facility, Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital who were purported signatories to a medical report tendered before the court in the ongoing trial of the Chinese national, Geng Quanrong who alleged killed his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani Buhari.

Justice Ma’aji summoned the hospital’s Chief Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer to appear before the court over the controversy that trialled the medical report which the Defence Counsel, Bar. Mohammed Dan’azumi objected to it, alleging that the document is not the original copy as it appeared fabricated or forged.

The Judge also ordered the recall of the deceased’s mother, Fatima Zubairu and Police Constable, Aminu Halilu whom the Prosecution counsel presented before the court as PW 1 and 6th respectively for cross-examination and went further to order one of the giant telecommunications service providers in the country to release the telephone conversation between the defendant, Geng Quangrong and the victim Ummu from 13th September to 16th September, 2022 to the court.

At the resumption of the court case on Friday, the defence counsel, Mohammad Dan’azumi, in an oral application demanded the summon of the persons in accordance with section 258 of the State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

Recall that Quangrong’s lawyer at the last sitting faulted the medical report purportedly signed by the Chief Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer which appeared to be forged.

The defence counsel also objected to the confessional statement tendered before the court by the police, on the ground that his client was threatened, and pushed into the cell on handcuff.

In a separate motion on notice, Barr. Dan’azumi had sought court reliefs to also direct the police to release the telephone chat and SMS messages obtained from the suspect’s telephone during their investigation.

Dan’azumi also wanted the court to order the deputy controller/ officer in charge of Nigeria Correctional Service NCS, Kurawa centre in Kano, to release the suspect’s telephone to his attorneys.

The defence counsel insisted that it is a constitutional right of his client as enshrined in section 36 (6)(b) of the constitution, that all the demands are vital to enable adequate preparation for the defence

The prosecution, Bar. Ibrahim Garba Harif did not object to the defence applications.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ma’aji however granted all the prayers as sought therein and adjourned the matter to 11th and 12th January 2023 for a hearing on defence.

Recall that the Chinese national was arraigned before the court by the Kano State government on a one-court charge bothering on culpable homicide contrary to section 221 (b) of the penal code.