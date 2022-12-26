.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

An Aide to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Mr Sunday Agwu yesterday lost his life in an auto crash in the State.

The Christmas celebration for members of his family was bleak and worrisome, considering the role and position he occupies in the scheme of things.

Agwu, who is the Coordinator of Ishielu Development Centre of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, lost his life in transit, due to overspeeding even as another version explained that the victim was manipulated spiritually, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Vanguard gathered that he died this morning while receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as his corpse has already been deposited at the mortuary.

An unconfirmed source revealed that the victim died in his private vehicle along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

The victim is said to be a henchman behind a section of the powers that be in the State as he is an acclaimed force that would have determined the outcome of the 2023 general election in Ishielu LGA of the State.

Reacting, the Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Mr Obinna Onwe described the death of the Agwu as a colossal loss to the Council and the State at large.

He called on the family of the deceased to take consolation in the Lord as only God knows the real reason behind every event on earth.

Recalled that another Aide to the Governor was shot dead by suspected kidnappers a few weeks ago in Anambra State.

The victim, who was a member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Service Commission, Barrister Leonard Chibuzor Alegu, was shot by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, December 17th along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, in the Umunya community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

A source revealed that the deceased was travelling from Abakaliki to Onitsha to attend a child dedication when the incident occurred.

It was further gathered that the deceased stopped to ease himself when his killers accosted him, and in the process of struggling to escape from them, he was shot in the stomach; while the killers made away with his vehicle and phone.