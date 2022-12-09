By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom, Italy and Japan have embarked on a partnership project to build a new fighter jet that uses artificial intelligence.

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the countries chose the project to wage war against “new threats.”

Sunak said the collaboration will also create jobs and strengthen security ties in his country, according to BBC.

The nations will develop a next generation fighter – due to enter service in the mid-2030s – that will eventually replace the Typhoon jet.

It is believed that the new Tempest jet will carry the latest weapons.

It will “keep the country safe from the new threats that we face” said Sunak as he visited Royal Air Force (RAF) Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

He said: “We’re one of the few countries in the world that has the capability to build technologically advanced fighter aircraft.”

There are indications that other US ally countries could still join the programme. France, Germany and Spain are already working together on their own separate design.

Sunak said: “The security of the United Kingdom, both today and for future generations, will always be of paramount importance to this government.

“That’s why we need to stay at the cutting edge of advancements in defence technology – outpacing and out-manoeuvring those who seek to do us harm.

“The international partnership we have announced today with Italy and Japan aims to do just that, underlining that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible.

“The next generation of combat aircraft we design will protect us and our allies around the world by harnessing the strength of our world-beating defence industry – creating jobs while saving lives.”