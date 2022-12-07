A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Imo State, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, has provided and delivered a branded Toyota Sienna vehicle to further strengthen APC’s campaign activities in the state, particularly at the grassroots level.

The presentation took place on Tuesday 6th December at the Lorji Ward Secretariat of the party, in Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Ugorji, who is the party leader in Mbaise, while presenting the vehicle stated that: “No matter which other political parties exist in Mbaise, I want to help make it clear that this is APC country, this is Hope Uzodimma county.”

The celebrated author and publisher went on to stress that no sacrifice was too much for the success of APC in Mbaise. He paraphrased Ngugi Wa’Thiongo when he added that “the progressive clouds shall be victorious; we shall possess the sky.”

On hand to receive the branded Sienna from the commissioner were, the Vice Chairman of the Lorji APC Ward, Mr. Hilary Ohaja, and the Government Liaison Officer (GLO) for the Ward, Mr. Izuchukwu Aliche.

Dr. Ugorji emphasised that the vehicle was strictly dedicated to APC functions and events and not for private use. “Our Zonal Chairman, Sir Justus Ogu, our LGA Chairman, Sir Tony Awusaku, and party officials at Lorji, are free to come get the vehicle for use and return it to the Lorji Party Secretariat at the end of the day” he said.

Reacting to the presentation of the branded vehicle, Ohaja said Dr. Ugorji had more than proved his commitment to the party. “We have not finished celebrating his gift of a party office and Secretariat and now this?” the Ward Vice Chairman asked rhetorically.

Aliche said the gesture has once more amplified the status of APC as the ruling party in the state, particularly at the grassroots level. “We will now move around Lorji and Mbaise like the rulling party we are, thanks to a Commissioner like no other,” he said.

Prior to the vehicle handing over ceremony, Dr. Ugorji had met with youths from the Umugama Village (booth 001) and Eziamata Village (booth 002) of Lorji and urged them to strive in maintaining a clean environment, eschew violence in the upcoming campaigns and elections, and to appreciate the giant strides of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the state, by voting APC next year, regardless of party affiliations, he promised to continue with his open-door policy and his embrace of all comers to APC.

The vehicle is branded on its sides with photos of APC’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodimma, State Party Chairman McDonald Ebere, Ph.D., and Dr. Ugorji. On the hood of the vehicle is a photo of the APC party office at Lorji. And at the back are the photos of all other APC candidates on the ballot in Mbaise – Alex Mbata, Ifeanyi Akwiti, Nnanna Igbokwe, Eddie Obinna, Henry Agbasonu, and Samuel Otuibe