Member representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Mr. Nicholas Mutu, said the emergence of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, current Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Sheriff Oborevwori as governorship candidates, in succession in Delta State, under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2006, 2014 and 2022, are as a result of the products of divine anointing.

Mutu stated this during the closing ceremony of Akugbene Christian Fellowship, ACF, crusade at Akugbene town, Bomadi Council Area of Delta State.

According to him, since 2006, God has been so gracious in showing him the ‘star’ before the primaries who the successor to Dennis Osadebe house Asaba will be.

The federal lawmaker admonished the congregation to follow the footsteps of Okowa who, he said, began each day by going to the Government House chapel Asaba to commit the day’s activities to the hands of God before going to the office.

He said that daily routine endeared God’s favour upon his (Okowa) life, adding that God further commissioned him and blessed the people of Delta State for the very first time to make their son the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.