…As Council approves teachers retirement age to 65 years

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, on Friday signed into Law N700 billion Appropriation Bill approved and passed by the State House of Assembly on December 15, for the 2023 fiscal year.

This is made up of a total of N344.005 billion as the Recurrent expenditure and N355.995bn as the Capital expenditure.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, made available to newsmen in Uyo, Udom Emmannuel

assented to the Bill during the December 2022 State Executive Council meeting.

The governor had on November 7, 2022 proposed a total budgetary outlay of N697.005 to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval for the fiscal year.

Performing the brief signing ceremony on Friday during an expanded State Executive Council meeting, held at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Uyo, governor Udom Emmanuel thanked the State Legislature, the Budget Office and all relevant agencies that played roles towards the speedy passage of 2023 Appropriation Bill.

Emmanuel, who, affirmed that such cooperations have aided the completion of over 4,300 Inter-ministerial Direct Labour projects, assured that the different arms of the state government will continue to work together in the interest of the people.

“I thank the Speaker and Members of the State House of Assembly. Without their cooperation we wouldn’t have gone as far as we have gone. I want to thank the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

“I really need to thank the Permanent Secretaries for the support they have given to Executive members and most especially the Director of Budget.

“Government is one. We are running the same government we are serving the same people, we have the same purpose. People must understand that whatever we are doing here is for everybody”.

The statement added that the Executive Council during her proceedings after the budget signing ceremony, approved the extension of the retirement age for teachers in public schools in the state from 60 to 65 years as well as employment of 1,000 junior staff into the state civil service.

“The Governor sitting as Chairman-in-Council undertook an analysis of the global macro economic trends and their implications on the micro economic environment.

“He assured that he was unrelentingly committed to the execution of the Completion Agenda and charged all EXCO members to redouble their efforts in the delivery of their respective ministerial mandates, conscious of the little time available for the administration.

“Approval was granted for the remediation of the dump site at Uyo village road and landfill management. The Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals and the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency are to execute the task.

” Approval was granted for the award of contract for the construction of 12.8 km Ikot Ukpong Inuaenyen-Ikot Eteng Ndon-atan Ikpe road with 1 no 15M span bridge in Ikot Abasi LGA and the construction of 6.1km Shelter Afrique/Nnung Ette flood control tunnel in Uyo and Ibesikpo/Asutan local government areas.

“Also Council granted approval for the award of contract for the construction of 9.0 KM Ikot Ada idem- Ediene Ikot Obio Imo-Ikot Oku Ikono road in Ibiono Ibom/Uyo Local Government areas.

“Approval for the extension of the retirement age for teachers in the employ of government, from 60 to 65 years was granted. The effective date is today 30th December, 2022. Approval was granted for the release of the sum of N675 million for the payment of 2019 leave grant to teachers in government employ.

“Council equally granted approval for the employment of 1,000 junior staff into the state civil service, and the training of 2,000 youths in Maritime safety and surveillance, to be undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning”, the statement noted.