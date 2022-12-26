.

..threatens Legal action

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the claim by Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq that he embezzled the Universal Basic Education Fund and also used his position as Senate President to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the case as an outright lie.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir made available to journalists in Ilorin on Monday.

It reads, “I have ignored all his lies all this while as I believe he was resorting to that cheap escape measure to mask his failure in governance.

“Now, I will have to take strong measures by challenging him in court since he will not desist from fabricating lies against me.

“I have told my lawyers to write him to retract the statement or be ready to prove it in court”, Saraki stated.

It will be recalled that Abdulrahman allegedly made the claim on Sunday while speaking at the inauguration of the campaign council of the APC Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central, Mallam Saliu Mustapha.