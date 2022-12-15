… As Dep Gov. Kadafur attends the funeral

A fatal motor accident has claimed the lives of Adamu and Audu, the biological son of the former Commissioner of Education and Ex-Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Inuwa Kubo.

The incident which took place along the Kwaya-Kusar- Peta- Shani road on Wednesday evening, also left two others died when their car missed control and hit a construction sand displayed by the contractor handling the construction of the federal highway.

The victims were said to be heading to Shani Local Government Area from Maiduguri in preparation for the campaign of the All Progressives Congress, APC slated to be launched by the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur on Thursday for Southern Borno senatorial district.

All the victims according to Vanguard findings were buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday afternoon.

To this end, the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur had to cancel the campaign rally and travelled via a chopper to attend the funeral prayer and to sympathize with the families of the victims.

He prayed to Allah to grant Jannatul Firdaus (Eternal rest) to forgive their shortcomings, accept their good deeds, and for the families of the deceased to bear the irreparable loss.

During the condolences, Kadafur was accompanied by the Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Abdulkarim Lawan, Federal lawmaker representing Gwoza, Chibok and Damboa, Hon. Ahmed Jaha Babawo, and his counterpart representing Hawul/ Askira-UBA Federal Constituency, Hon. Dr Haruna Mshelia among other APC stalwarts.