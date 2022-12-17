Photo: TechCornerNigeria

By David Odama

Two non-governmental organisations, Renaissance Logistics and Supply Limited, and Wootlab Foundation are to train over 10,000 youths across seven states in Nigeria.

The selected states designated for the training programme on basic and mid-level digital skills are Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Delta, Bayelsa, Kano and Lagos States.

The Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Logistics and Supply Limited, Abdulghafar Bala Dirisu, who disclosed this to journalists, said the training was organised by the organisations basically to equip the youths from the seven selected states with the basic knowledge of technology, skills acquisition, and information and communication technology (ICT) to make them self-reliant, useful to themselves and employers of labour.

Dirisu, while reaffirming his commitment towards youths and women, particularly on human capital development, said this explains why his organisation in collaboration with others are deliberately embarking on the training of youths across seven states of Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Delta, Bayelsa, Kano and Lagos State.

He also said the initiative by the philanthropic organisations is to complement the effort of the government and other agencies to provide for the youth sources of livelihood, make them employers of labour, and be useful to themselves and society.

According to the Senatorial candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the 2023 election in Kogi West, “Our mission is to empower over 10,000 Nigerian Youths with relevant skills that would make them self-reliant, useful to themselves and the society at large.”

“Entrepreneurship is the major way out. We are not the most populous country, I don’t think the population is our problem. If you look at what is happening in other countries, such as India that are having a population of over a billion people, as well as China today, then you will agree with me that population is not really our problem. Ideas, initiatives and entrepreneurship are our major problems,” Dirisu declared.

According to him, no government is in a position to employ all the graduates from the nation’s universities and other tertiary institutions, stressing that he will continue to promote capital development among the youth, women and other vulnerable.

“We in NRM will continue to promote skills acquisition programmes. The major employers of labour are the small scale entrepreneurs who employ 5, 10 or 15 workers, but cumulatively provide jobs for 60 per cent of the total working population,” the lawmaker stated

According to the NRM Senatorial Candidate, the job of a lawmaker is to facilitate, expedite and attract the federal government’s projects to his senatorial district as well as use the legislative process to drive good governance to the people.

He also stated that Wootlab Foundation has successfully implemented several digital skills programs for a vast network of strategic partners, such as the Digital States Literacy Programme in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Microsoft,

Other areas of coverage include the At-Risk Children Project with the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Develop Software Development Training, a British Council UK Nigeria Tech Hub (UKNGTH) funded program, Basecamp Software Development in partnership with GIZ for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and many others.

The philanthropist while urging the youths to take advantage of the training programme and register for the training billed to kick off in January next year, said Wootlab in partnership with Renaissance Logistics and General Supplies will train the youths in areas such as graphics design, web design, digital marketing, productivity tools and entrepreneurship, registration for the training programme opens on Monday next week in all seven states of the federation.

“Wootlab Foundation is a non-profit organisation with an emphasis on addressing inequalities for underrepresented and marginalized children, providing opportunities that foster economic growth and financial freedom through digital literacy interventions, leveraging technology to advance human capital development through basic, intermediate and advanced digital skills,” he added.