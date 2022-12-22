.

By Esther Onyegbula

Two Naval Ratings, Seaman Nnamani, 28, and Onyekachi Egwin, 27, were among suspected criminals paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Abiodun Alabi, yesterday.

They were arrested over the alleged murder of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abiona Hezekiah, during a misunderstanding in the Satellite town area of Lagos.

CP Alabi informed that other victims who sustained injuries during the scuffle were still responding to treatment at the hospital.

He stated that “the command is currently working with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Alausa, Ikeja to ensure that justice prevails.

Also paraded was 48-year-old Taiwo Nurudeen, who specialised in dating young ladies and luring them to open new bank accounts, only to use their personal information such as NIN, and International passports for fraud.

It was gathered that Nurudeen was arrested in a hotel in Ogun State after a case of fraud was reported against him by many victims.

One unregistered Toyota Avalon saloon car which he bought with the proceeds of his fraudulent activities was recovered from him.

The Commissioner of Police said an investigation was ongoing to recover the stolen money.