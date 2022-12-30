By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State command of Nigeria Police in the early hours of Friday have arrested two brothers, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde for kidnapping a woman and her nine years old son for ritual purpose.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following an information received by policemen at Oja Odan divisional headquarters.

According to him, the two brothers were negotiating on phone to sell a human being either in parts or alive depending on how the buyer wants it for money making ritual.

Oyeyemi said “the supposed buyer, one Jacob Olorunto then informed the Baale of the community about the intention of the suspects, and the Baale quickly informed the police”.

“The supposed buyer was advised by the Police to play along with them in order to save the would be victim”.

“On the 27th of December 2022, the suspects called the supposed buyer Jacob Olorunto and informed him that they have two human beings, a woman and her male child for sale”.

“They negotiated and settled for six hundred thousand naira (#600,000) as the price for the two persons”.

“On the 29th of December 2022, one of the suspects, Ayomide Babatunde went to Ilaro and lured his 45 years old woman friend by name Taye Oluwole to follow him to Oja Odan with her 9 years old son, Remilekun Oluwole in order to celebrate New year with his father”.

“The woman innocently agreed to follow him, and along the road, they stopped over to pick the second suspect Gbenga Babatunde”.

“The two suspects from there, took the victims to Igbo Obe area of oja odan to meet the supposed buyer Jacob Olorunto, but they were rounded up by policemen in collaboration with some youths in the area at about 12:30 midnight, while the woman and her son were rescued”.

“The two suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.