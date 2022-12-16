Emergency rescuers searching for the dead bodies in Babbs Mill Lake

By Biodun Busari

Two boys have been identified as brothers – Finlay Butler and Samuel Butler among the four who fell into icy Babbs Mill Lake, in Kingshurst, Solihull, Birmingham on Sunday.

According to The Standard, the Butler brothers also had their cousin Thomas Stewart in the frozen lake while the fourth boy, Jack Jackson was their friend.

Vanguard reported on Monday that three British boys were discovered dead in the lake while the fourth boy rushed to the hospital was in a critical stage.

Read also:

Three boys die after falling into frozen UK lake

14-yr-old dies as Morocco fans riot across France, Belgium after World Cup loss

2023: FG, states budget N19.16trn on salaries, pensions, others

West Midlands Police, however, confirmed yesterday that the fourth boy gave up the ghost in the hospital on Wednesday.

The kids whose lifeless bodies were retrieved on Monday were 8-year-old Finlay, his cousin, 11-year-old Thomas and 10-year-old Jack. The six-year-old Samuel died three days later in the hospital.

Authorities revealed that Jack was a friend to the Butler boys and their cousin, Thomas in the incident that happened 160 kilometres near London. Brits paying tributes to the boys

The neighbourhood has been thrown into mourning since then as family and friends keep sending condolences to their parents.

West Midlands Police released a statement from the parents of Thomas, Finlay and Samuel, thanking emergency responders for their efforts and asking the media for privacy as they began to grieve.

“As a family, we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances,” the statement read.

“This is a tragedy beyond words and a grief that is unimaginable for the families and friends of the boys.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming, not just for the bereaved families, but also for the emergency services, for which we are extremely grateful.”

Thomas’s older brother was also quoted in the police statement, writing: “Thomas was such a lively little soul, he had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful.

Also, two local pubs have turned over more than £4,000 in cash donations, originally planned for a Christmas toy-drive, to support the devastated families.