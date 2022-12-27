By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian TV presenter, Bolanle Olukanni has expressed her sorrow over the death of Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos lawyer who was killed by a police officer on Christmas Day.

Raheem was shot in the car in front of her family as they were driving home from church whilst attempting to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge.

Raheem’s husband claimed that they were trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her.

Police Spokesperson Benjamin Hudeyin verified the incident and the arrest of the participating policemen in a tweet.

“Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations,” he wrote

Olukanni, in a tweet on Monday, stated that Raheem was her real estate agent, while she further criticized the police spokesman for using the word “unfortunate.”

According to her, “An unfortunate incident is a flat tyre, an unfortunate incident is water flooding my house.

“A mother and wife was killed and you use the words unfortunate. I pray no one ever describes your family with those words . Nonsense,” she wrote .

Describing Raheem as a hardworking and positive-minded person, Olukanni revealed that the lawyer helped her in realizing her goal of buying a landed property.

“Bolanle Raheem was my real estate agent,“ she said.

“She supported me in my goal and was always cheering me on. She was so hardworking , positive and such a cheerful spirit. She has a husband and child. I can’t even say more. The Nigerian police are killers.”