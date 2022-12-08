Turkiye Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Hidayet Bayraktar, has inducted new members and presented them with certificates as members of the Nigeria/Turkiye business council.

This was at the backdrop of a cocktail party heralding the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

At the networking and interactive forum, detailed activities of NTBC and her journey so far were reeled out as both countries representatives listed incentives to members ahead the new year.

The Chairman, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq shared the council’s programme and outlined plans to establish business assistance centres, travel business exchanges and expos to and from Turkiye among others ahead 2023.

According to him, the council looks forward to increase in trade missions as well as enhanced advocacy towards the establishment of Nigeria/Turkiye industrial parks.

The high point of the event was the induction of and presentation of membership certificates to new members. Presentations were also made to NTBC sponsors and staff of the Turkiye Embassy.

Also, in support of Nigeria and Turkiye bilateral trade relations, the Ambassador also announced the special concession of the granting of multiple entry visas to qualified members of the NTBC for ease of doing business with Turkiye.

Guests included Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, representing the Honourable Minister; the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Council, Saratu Umar, Prince Tokunbo Kayode, former Minister of Defence & Alternate Chair NTBC, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, Former Minister of Women Affairs and Vice Chairperson NTBC, Mr Hakan Ozel, Chair Turkiye Nigeria Business Council, senior govt Officials and Captains of Industry.

Part of the statement reads in parts: “The Chairman of the NTBC, Dele Oye Esq. shared the Council’s programme for 2023 which included the establishment of business assistance centers, increase in number of trade missions, travel business exchanges & expos to and from Turkiye as well as enhanced advocacy towards the establishment of Nigeria Turkiye Industrial Parks in Nigeria. From NTBC for the next fiscal year.”