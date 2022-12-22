

By Godwin Oritse



The head of finance of Truck Transit Park Limited, TTP, Mr Olufemi Olowokere, has been arraigned at Lagos Magistrate Court for forgery following his arrest last week.



According to the charge sheet, Olowokere was accused to have forged the signature of a director of the company, Mr Dayo Adeboye, for a bank transaction.



However, Court documents also showed that on the 16th of June 2022, forged the signature of one of the Directors, Temidayo Adeboye, for a transaction in the bank, thereby committing an offence against the law.

Part of the charge sheet reads: “That you Olufemi Olowokere, male, on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did with intent to defraud, knowingly forged the signature of one of the Directors Temidayo Adeboye in a document titled deployment of enhanced cash management and trade solution first direct 2,0 to be used or acted upon as genuine knowing same to be false thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 365 of the Criminal and Law of Lagos State of Nigeria.

“That you Olufemi Olowokere ‘m’ on the 30th of June, 2022 at Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja in the aforementioned Magisterial District did with intent to obstruct, prevent or defeat the course of justice by jumping Police Administrative bail and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 97 of the Criminal Law and 132 of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act 2015 as amended.”