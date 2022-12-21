.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of 82 Division in conjunction with Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police and Department of State Services on Exercise Golden Dawn II on Monday 19 December 2022 conducted Joint raid operations at an IPOB/ESN Camp located at Amagu village Nkalaha community, Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

During the raid operations, the troops came in contact with members of the dissident group, resulting in an exchange of fire.

In the encounter, the gallant troops neutralized some of the irredentists, while others took to their heels abandoning the camp.

After the firefight, troops recovered 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 Pump Action guns, 5 locally made rifles, 1 roll of Detonator 27, quantity 24 Detonators, 33 electrical cables, quantity 12 of type 36 Hand Grenades and 12 bags of substances suspected to be Marijuana.

Other items recovered include 3 Motorcycles, 2 Generators, 1 Water pumping machine, Military woodland camouflage and a Nigeria Police uniform.

In a separate operation on the same day, troops on routine patrol in Agubeji community in Enugu state arrested a suspect, one Mr Martins Abogwu, for conniving with IPOB/ESN elements to unleash attacks on innocent citizens.

The suspect, who claimed he is the Chief Security Officer of the community is assisting in the preliminary investigations that followed and has led troops to their camp, where a shallow grave containing 2 decomposing bodies were uncovered.

One of the corpses has been identified as a member of the local vigilante, who was kidnapped about a month ago.

A statement by the Army headquarters said, “Nigerian Army reassures law-abiding citizens of its unwavering resolve, in synergy with other services and security agencies to deny criminal elements the freedom of action and progressively rid the nation of identified

threats to national security by executing its constitutional responsibilities in conformity with extant rules of engagement”.

“The NA also encourages members of the public to work harmoniously with the security agencies to collectively make the South East and the entire nation secured and peaceful.”