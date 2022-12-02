By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja— Troops deployed under Operation Hadarin Daji have intercepted N15.5 million cash being moved from Daudawa village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State to terrorist groups in Zamfara State.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the huge amount of cash was intercepted during troops’ stop and search operation on November 17, 2022, adding that troops arrested 5 bandits collaborators at the community and recovered a vehicle and five mobile phones from the suspect.

Danmadami disclosed that in an operation to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements, “troops in conjunction with other security agencies conducted joint raid operation at Guzape, Apo and Area 1 District in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

“During the operation, 21 suspected criminals were arrested while over 200 motorcycles were recovered and destroyed during the operation.

In the offensive against economic sabotage and oil theft, the DMO said troops of Operation Delta Safe, in the conduct of Octopus Grip, discovered and destroyed 81 illegal refining sites, 254 storage tanks, 173 cooking ovens, 118 dugout pits and 36 wooden boats.

