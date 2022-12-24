Nigerian young tech prodigy, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as Trillbjm, has achieved another watershed landmark in his career, as he has been named by UK-based International Finance as the ‘Most Innovative Chief Technology Officer (CTO)’ of the year 2022.

The achievement was communicated in a letter by Marlin Cruz, Manager – Production and Coordination, International Finance Publication Limited, addressed to Nigeria’s leading fintech company Patricia Technology, recognizing Trillbjm as the company’s CTO and for the award.

Cruz wrote: “Award confirmation – IFM 2022. We are pleased to inform you that Patricia Technologies – Nigeria has emerged as an award winner for Most Innovative CTO Blockchain Technology – Mr Benjamin Oyemonlan – Nigeria 2022.

“IFM would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Team Patricia Technologies – Nigeria for winning the award! The award ceremony is scheduled on 19th January 2023 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel Dubai.”

The landmark achievement comes on the heels of the announcement that Trillbjm, who is one of Africa’s biggest brand in technology, has been granted the Global Talent Visa in the UK, the notice of which was put out on Twitter by ukcitizenship.org.

“Congratulations to Benjamin Oyemonlan (@Trillbjm) on receiving his Global Talent Visa with the help of @uk_citizenship. The CTO/CIO of @PatriciaSwitch will be arriving in the UK soon,” @uk_citizenship wrote.

All these accomplishments are just a year in-between when he was honoured with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by ECOWAS, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the continent. The regional body also named him as Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council.

One does not most times have to be clairvoyant to foretell the future. Trillbjm, who was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, is the second of five children. From childhood, the software engineer had shown signs that he was not an ‘ordinary’ child. During his formative years, the genius was completely lost in his daydreams about inventions that his parents noticed something was unusual about him.

In 2020, he co-founded ‘BillerPay Africa’, a fast, seamless and convenient crypto payment platform that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin. The sensational tech aficionado also co-founded Nigeria Fashionnova and other enterprises.

He started his highly distinguished career practice as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nigeria Limited. Afterwards, he worked with Skylar Inc as a software engineer, and in 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer in the US.

Qualitative education played a crucial role in Trillbjm’s contributions to Nigeria, Africa and the world generally. He had his primary education at Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos, before his secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, where he sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and came out excellent grades.

Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje studied computer science at the University of Lagos and later obtained a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications from University of Michigan, a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People in the United States; both between 2018 and 2020. Between 2021 and 2022, he added “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University.

“I have had good education starting with my primary education at Mothercare Elementary School, Lagos and secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, before acquiring tertiary education at the University of Lagos, University of Michigan”, Trillbjm stated.

Trillbjm made history when he became Africa’s youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO), serving in the capacity in several digital organisations, including Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix, and Patricia Technology; an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

The tech prodigy has also made significant contributions to reputable private and public establishments and multinationals, such as the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Glover Technologies, Skylar Business Solutions, Microsoft and MTN.

Trillbjm is also a devoted philanthropist. As much as he is burdened with finding the next solution to challenges stemming from digital payment solutions, the poor and less privileged in the society occupy a large space in his heart.

“I love helping the next man and I’m a huge fan of impacting positively to people. Engaging in philanthropic work gives you perspective and shows you what truly matters in life. It also, consequently, makes you a better leader and truly sets an example for your followers to help others who, at that moment, can’t help themselves,” Trillbjm stressed.