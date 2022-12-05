By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A tricycle rider was reportedly killed on Sunday night at the Dutse Uku area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State during an alleged altercation between him and some security agents at the Security Tower stationed at the area.

Some angry residents who protested the incident pulled down the security barricades and vandalized the facility which was meant to be used to monitor activities in the crisis-prone community.

Recall that there is a ban on the operation of tricycles from 6 pm in the Jos and Bukuru metropolis and Vanguard gathered that the said tricycle operator was allegedly seen at about 9 pm plying the road and he was stopped for questioning before the matter escalated leading to his demise.

Sources who declined to be named said the deceased defied the security order and engaged in an open confrontation before he was reportedly fired.

One of them said, “The incident occurred at Dutse Uku, I cannot say if it was vigilante or uniformed men that killed the tricycle rider but the incident happened at about 9:00 pm. Hoodlums at Rikkos went on a rampage and destroyed the Dutse Uku checkpoint, and the Lalong Security Tower at Dutse Uku was vandalized.”

A second source added, “From what we gathered, the security opened fire on the man but we are yet to confirm his identity. There is no arrest yet because it was a mob that vandalized the facility. We are scared and pray let another crisis not break out and innocent people made to pay for what they know nothing about.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo commented saying, “We are aware of the situation but the investigation is ongoing to know the true situation and the right information would be made available.”

He appealed to citizens to remain calm and maintain peace.