By Ada Osadebe

South African comedian and TV show host, Trevor Noah, has officially stepped down as the host of The Daily Show.

Trevor had earlier announced that he was exiting the show at the end of the season in September.

The 38-year-old gave an emotional farewell speech on Thursday, in which he reflected on his earlier days as a presenter, when the audience was too small to be entirely filled.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” he said.

“I’m so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

He thanked those who “hate to watch” the show for boosting the ratings.

In his emotional speech, Noah specially thanked a black woman in his life, whom he described as the inspiration behind his “great ideas.”

He said, “This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?”

“I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f**k and find out.”

Although his replacement has not been made official, a number of famous guests will serve as the show’s hosts when the new season debuts in January 2023.

In 2002, Trevor moved to South Africa to start his profession. He held many presenting positions with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and in 2008, he finished second in the fourth season of Strictly Come Dancing in South Africa.

In 2014, Noah became the Senior International Correspondent for The Daily Show, and he succeeded long-time host Jon Stewart in 2015.