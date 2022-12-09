By Soni Daniel

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Oblete Sunday Nazarethe before Justice N. I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State on one count charge bordering on Internet fraud.

The charge reads: “That you, Oblete Sunday Nazarethe sometime in May, 2021 in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one Christopher Conway through his Instagram username with screenshot No-20210519024301.png claiming to be a transgender with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act, 2015″.

The defendant pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, M. Yusuf prayed the Court to convict and sentence him as charged.

Justice Afolabi convicted and sentenced Nazarethe to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N100, 000.00.