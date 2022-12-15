The scene above and below.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Police in Abuja has confirmed the death of a lady who was crushed to death along the Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area Council of the FCT on Thursday by a moving train.

The accident was said to have occurred when her car got stuck in the middle of the rail line resulting in the train ramming into it.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said upon receiving information of the incident, investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters were drafted swiftly to the scene and took charge of the situation.

She said, “The FCT Police Command is aware of the unfortunate incident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information, crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters were drafted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioners on ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the Railway Division having jurisdiction over the track.

“Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of incident shortly.”