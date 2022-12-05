…Say Buhari should inaugurate 2019 board, not ignite fire in N-Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prominent Niger Deltans have enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari not to set the region on fire with his alleged actions on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

While urging the President to inaugurate the previous board appointed for the commission and had been screened by the National Assembly , Chairman NDDC contractors, Mr Joe Adia said contractors were dying miserably largely due to the absence of a board to pay them for jobs they borrowed money to execute.

Continuing, he said the federal government should inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board, emphasizing that President Buhari should urgently put an end to what he termed the endless drama around the NDDC.

Continuing, he said the way the President had been carrying on with the NDDC leaves an impression that his government was not coordinated.

“The present development around appointments of this new NDDC board gives us the picture that this Government is not co ordinated. You made an earlier nomination, screened and confirmed them, put them on hold and appointed completely new persons. Secondly, most of the members are not even qualified and not from an oil producing area. If Mr President means well for the Niger Delta Region, he should lay this NDDC matter to rest and inuagurate the already screened Board. We should not be pushed to the wall for Contractors in NDDC have suffered untold hardship because of the FG’s in-decision to do the right thing for peace and progress of the region”.

The paramount ruler of oil and gas rich Idjerhe kingdom, Ethiope West local government area, His Majesty, King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, said the new list from the president on nominees for the board of the commission was a promotion of illegality, adding that the government should simply inaugurate the board screened since 2019 to end the seeming comedy Nigerians were being fed with.

“The new NDDC nominees to National Assembly without regard to the 2019 list is nothing but promoting illegalities beyond human understanding.

“Firstly no cogent reasons were offered to Nigerians and Niger Deltans as to why that list was discarded. Secondly the huge financial mismanagement in the commission that run into billions of Naira from 2019 to date, Nigerians have not been told how and why such monemental frauds were allowed to take place in an interventionist agency. Nobody has been held accountable.

“Thirdly it has never happened in the history of NDDC that people were duly nominated, screened and confirmed without inauguration and three years after discarded. This is like no regard for people’s sensibility.Fourthly this government can still go back to the drawing board by inaugurating the Dr Pius Odubu and MDship of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba board , not only to avoid the huge embarrassment but to assure Nigerians that the government still believes in the rule of law. Trying now to do otherwise will not only be counter productive but will be setting bad records for people to follow.”

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Mumakhai Unagha, said President Buhari was setting what he termed big confusion in the Niger Delta, adding that the government should inaugurate the 2019 board to rest the ugly development over the commission.

“What the government ought to have done was to go back to that board and inaugurate it , not setting up another one.

“This is another big confusion which Buharii government has set up for the people of Niger Delta to fight themselves which I think is not the best.

“The government should go back to the board screened and inaugurate it. With the new list I can tell you that in a few days to come there will be plethora of litigations, agitations because some sections will see it that they are being marginalised.

“I want to appeal to the National Assembly whose responsibility it is to make laws to come out boldly to tell Mr President that you caused us to screen a list that you gave to us that had not been dispensed with so why not inaugurate that board rather than constitute new one. “

“The new appointment from Delta does not follow the laid down rules and procedures as required by the NDDC Act which stipulates that appointment should reflect catchment area. I am not against Lauretta Onochie who was nominated as Chairman of the NDDC board in a new list but she is not from the oil catchment area, so her appointment violates the laws of the commission. If they are considering chairman from Delta state it should have been appointed from the oil bearing area. “